David Mork

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David G. Mork, 87, Dickinson, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. There will be a private graveside service for David at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, with Pastor Jerry Stravia IV officiating.

I, David Gordon Mork was born Nov. 24, 1932 at 11:44 a.m. in Fergus Falls, Minn., the son of O. Perry and Dorothy (Mittag) Mork. I was the second of a set of twins. We returned to Barnesville, Minn., where my father was a jeweler and watchmaker and my mother was a housewife.

I grew to manhood in Barnesville and graduated from Barnesville High School in 1950. I was a Boy Scout and advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduation, I enlisted in the Army where I served in Germany and Korea. While in the Army I earned the Paratroop Wind and the Combat Infantry Badge. My claim to fame was crossing both oceans twice.

I married my life partner Marilyn Hicks on Sept. 9, 1959 in Williston. Marilyn and I had four children, Jamie, Jarri, Jason and Jud. I graduated from Dickinson State University majoring in biology and minoring in English and agriculture. I taught high school in Powers Lake and was also the high school principal.