David McFerran

David Daniel McFerran, 87, Mandan, passed away April 30, 2020 at a local care facility. Burial will be held 10 a.m. July 6 in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
David was born Nov. 23, 1932, to Grover and Louzetta (Stedwell) McFerran. David attended grade school and high school in Mandan, graduating from Mandan high following his enlistment in the Army in 1951, where he rose to the rank of First Sergeant of Artillery Battery. Upon his honorable discharge, he attended North Dakota Agricultural College (NDSU), graduating in 3½ years with a degree in electrical engineering. Following graduation from NDSU, he went to work for the North Dakota State Highway Department and was part of the design team for Interstate 94. As North Dakota entered the computer age, David was part of the delegation tasked with choosing and purchasing the state's first computer and was one of the original computer programmers trained to operate it, a role he maintained until his retirement in 1994 after 37 years of government service. David was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a member of the Joint Military Honor Guard in Mandan.
In his younger years, David was an enthusiastic stock car driver, winning a state championship in 1959. David married the love of his life, Harriet Zachmeier, and they moved onto the home David lived in for 83 of his 87 years. Their marriage grew and thrived through remodeling their house together, room by room, doing much of the work together with the help of friends and family members. David and Harriet were devoted to family and enjoyed fishing and camping together. David and Harriet were both dedicated to the American Legion, supporting and honoring our nation's veterans. They raised Marlys and Gary, teaching Christian values and the golden rule by the examples they demonstrated in their devotion to each other, to family and friends, community and our nation. They shared 52 years together before her death in 2011.
Following David's retirement, he was a devoted grandfather, always willing to help support and teach his grandchildren, especially Jordan, Hannah, Marin, Nikki and Kristen. Playing pinochle with his grandsons was a particular joy, especially when he won. David loved working in his garage, collecting old bicycles, fixing them up and giving them away to anyone who needed one. He was also an accomplished woodworker and crafted beautiful keepsakes for family and friends. He was a fixer of all things broken. He loved working outdoors and took great pride in his yard, He was a man of few words, he lived his values in his own quiet way and was never heard speaking negatively about anyone. He loved music, singing in the choir in college and would often sing along with the radio or serenade his grandchildren. A smile was never far from his face and he was known for his wry sense of humor. He loved a good joke and was quite a tease. Whenever he was asked, “How are you?” David would reply “mostly” with a half smirk on his face, a quality that never left him as he charmed the staff at Sunset Drive, A Prospera Community, even as his health declined.
He is survived by his daughter, Marlys Baker, Mandan; son, Gary (Angela) McFerran, Greenville Ohio; brother, Benoni “Mick” McFerran; nine grandchildren, Jason, Beth, Brandon, Marin, Kerry, Jordan, Josh, Hannah and Nicole; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet; his parents; sisters, Elaine (Virgil) Bebb, Lottie (Eldon) Easton, Marjorie McFerran, and Unity (Dan) Hoffman; brothers, Maurice “Pat” (Fern) McFerran, Garcon “Blackie” (Helena) McFerran; sisters-in-law, Ada McFerran and Mae McFerran, and grandson, Westley.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
Service information
10:00AM
1825 46th Street
Mandan, ND 58554
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.