David McFerran

Following David's retirement, he was a devoted grandfather, always willing to help support and teach his grandchildren, especially Jordan, Hannah, Marin, Nikki and Kristen. Playing pinochle with his grandsons was a particular joy, especially when he won. David loved working in his garage, collecting old bicycles, fixing them up and giving them away to anyone who needed one. He was also an accomplished woodworker and crafted beautiful keepsakes for family and friends. He was a fixer of all things broken. He loved working outdoors and took great pride in his yard, He was a man of few words, he lived his values in his own quiet way and was never heard speaking negatively about anyone. He loved music, singing in the choir in college and would often sing along with the radio or serenade his grandchildren. A smile was never far from his face and he was known for his wry sense of humor. He loved a good joke and was quite a tease. Whenever he was asked, “How are you?” David would reply “mostly” with a half smirk on his face, a quality that never left him as he charmed the staff at Sunset Drive, A Prospera Community, even as his health declined.