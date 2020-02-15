David Jung

David W. Jung passed away on February 1, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1960 in Dickinson to William and Alice (Frieze) Jung. He was a 1978 New England High School graduate.

Dave is survived by his wife, Nadine (Doll) and son, Darren, Fort Collins, Colo.; brother, Dan Jung, New England; sisters, JoAnn Jung, Bismarck, and Madonna (John) Wyze, Cokato, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Yvonne (Kevin) McNeal, Jamestown, and Sheila Doll, Aurora, Colo.; brother-in-law, Jason Doll, Marshall, Minn.; nieces and nephews.

To view the full obituary and send condolences, please visit www.bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.

