David Brandt

David Erick Brandt, 60, Lincoln, passed away on July 17, 2020 from heart failure.

David was born in Crosby on July 16, 1960 and lived in Noonan until 1964, when his family moved to Minot. He attended Longfellow, Ramstad and Minot High schools. He graduated from Mandan High School in 1978.

Dave had no children of his own, but he never met a kid he did not like. He turned his deep passion for model trains into a career when he purchased a hobby shop. He was widely known for the artistry and craftsmanship of his model train settings, and Dave's Hobbies was a successful business in Bismarck for more than 25 years.

He will be missed for his subtle wit and incisive social commentaries, often expressed in letters to the Bismarck Tribune.

Dave is survived by his sisters, Cheryl, Linda and Robin; as well as his nieces and nephews, Rebecca Vettel, Melissa Bossingham, Robert Brandt, Erich Schnappauf, Elizabeth Justice and Brendan Martinez.

He was preceded in death by his brother Delane and his parents Robert Brandt and Sarah Benefiet.

There will be no funeral service, but a memorial service will be held at a later date.

