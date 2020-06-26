David Benson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral service for David “Boops” Brooks Benson, 64, Dickinson, will he held at 10 a.m. MT Friday, June 26, 2020, at Stevenson Funeral Home, in Dickinson, with Pastor Barry Zietz officiating. Visitation for David will be an hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Twin Buttes Congregational Cemetery in Twin Buttes.

Family asks that you stay by your vehicle during the burial. The safety of you and all his friends and family is their main priority. Please keep your distance and stay safe and healthy.

David “Boops” Benson departed on late evening of June 22 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Dickinson.

David was born May 7, 1956, to Philip and Susan Bull Benson, in Hazen. David attended grade school in Twin Buttes and Adult Education in Minot. David returned to Twin Buttes and worked as a janitor for the Twin Buttes School for 10 years. In 2004, David moved to Dickinson where he lived until his passing. David is a member of water buster and knife clan.