David Benson

Funeral service for David “Boops” Brooks Benson, 64, Dickinson, will he held at 10 a.m. MT Friday, June 26, 2020, at Stevenson Funeral Home, in Dickinson, with Pastor Barry Zietz officiating. Visitation for David will be an hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Twin Buttes Congregational Cemetery in Twin Buttes.
Family asks that you stay by your vehicle during the burial. The safety of you and all his friends and family is their main priority. Please keep your distance and stay safe and healthy.
David “Boops” Benson departed on late evening of June 22 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Dickinson.
David was born May 7, 1956, to Philip and Susan Bull Benson, in Hazen. David attended grade school in Twin Buttes and Adult Education in Minot. David returned to Twin Buttes and worked as a janitor for the Twin Buttes School for 10 years. In 2004, David moved to Dickinson where he lived until his passing. David is a member of water buster and knife clan.
David was an avid fan of Elvis, he loved to try and dance like Elvis. David was a good horseshoe player and an excellent gardener. He liked having picnics by the old rodeo grounds. A favorite memory is when David got the biggest watermelon but when we get to the lake he forgot his knife at home to cut it. David enjoyed making bird houses, mail boxes and back scratchers. He loved spending time with all his nieces and nephews.
David is survived by his sisters, Alice Benson, Bismarck, Yvonne Benson, Okmulgee, Okla.; brothers, Kirby Benson, Dickinson, Frank Joey Benson, Bismarck; many nieces, nephews and their families; and special caregiver, Tarri Joki.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank Benson Sr. and Alice Bearghost Benson, Ole Bull and Nellie Bull; parents, Philip Benson and Susan Bull Benson; brother, Troy Benson; sisters, Myrna Benson, Noreen Benson, and Beverly Benson.
A memorial will be held in the future for the feed and giveaway.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson
Service information
11:00AM
Address not given
Dickinson, ND 58601
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.