David Anderson

During the Vietnam War, David joined the North Dakota National Guard for six years and was proud to fulfill his time in the service. Although it was very difficult to be in the service while farming, he managed to serve and keep the farm going with the help of his brother and a hired man.

March 25, 1972, at age 28, David was united in marriage with Marie Outka at St. John Lutheran in Dickinson. He said that was the best decision of his life. He adored his children, Sonya and Mark. Mark would become Dave's future hired man, third partner in the farm business and eventual boss.

David was the glue of the family that held everyone together and he was very proud of all his family members. He especially cherished attending and experiencing his grandchildren's activities and accomplishments. He was a very thoughtful, patient and considerate man who will be deeply missed.

David was especially active over the years in various organizations and clubs such as Farm Credit Services, where he served for 25 years. He was also very involved and loved serving in the Shriner's, Rotary, Elks, Masons, Church Council, Hettinger County Wheat Commission, Hettinger County Weed Board, Hettinger County Crop Improvement Board, Cenex Board and American Legion throughout the years. He was a valuable asset to each of these organizations.