David Anderson

Funeral service for David Lee Anderson, 77, Dickinson, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Stevenson Funeral Home with Pastor Lisa Lewton officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #3, of Dickinson. Burial will take place at a later date in the Regent Cemetery.
Visitation for David will be 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at Stevenson Funeral Home. Please adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Face masks will be available at the door. A livestream viewing of the service will be available 2 p.m. Tuesday at Stevenson Funeral Home's website.
David passed away June 9, 2020, at his home in Dickinson.
David was born May 3, 1943, the third child of Elmer and Ruth (Matheney) Anderson. He grew up on the family farm that was homesteaded in 1908 south of Regent. He attended grade school at Alden Township School and graduated with the first class from the newly-built Regent High School in 1961. From a young age, he always knew he was called to be a caretaker of the land and carry on the legacy of the family farm. He and his brother, James Anderson, took over the farm when their father had a stroke and David was just 19 years old.
David attended college at NDSU in Fargo, attending only half of each school year due to springtime farming at home. After nine winter quarters, he was a proud graduate with a B.S. in ag economics. He continued to farm with his brother Jim until 1998 and added son Mark into the operation in 1993, later retiring from the farm in 2004.
During the Vietnam War, David joined the North Dakota National Guard for six years and was proud to fulfill his time in the service. Although it was very difficult to be in the service while farming, he managed to serve and keep the farm going with the help of his brother and a hired man.
March 25, 1972, at age 28, David was united in marriage with Marie Outka at St. John Lutheran in Dickinson. He said that was the best decision of his life. He adored his children, Sonya and Mark. Mark would become Dave's future hired man, third partner in the farm business and eventual boss.
David was the glue of the family that held everyone together and he was very proud of all his family members. He especially cherished attending and experiencing his grandchildren's activities and accomplishments. He was a very thoughtful, patient and considerate man who will be deeply missed.
David was especially active over the years in various organizations and clubs such as Farm Credit Services, where he served for 25 years. He was also very involved and loved serving in the Shriner's, Rotary, Elks, Masons, Church Council, Hettinger County Wheat Commission, Hettinger County Weed Board, Hettinger County Crop Improvement Board, Cenex Board and American Legion throughout the years. He was a valuable asset to each of these organizations.
A very skilled woodworker, David enjoyed many types of wood projects including building cabinetry for their home, as well as creating and assembling model airplanes and cars. He adored reading, especially history books. Farming was more than a job, it was a love he had his entire life. He and Marie traveled extensively throughout the world, treasuring the memories they made. He enjoyed skiing and hunting in his younger years. Dave truly enjoyed his coffee groups, exercising and socializing at the rec center, car club and especially taking part in his grandchildren's activities.
David is survived by his wife, Marie, of 48 years; daughter, Sonya (Casey) Binstock, Mandan; son, Mark (Jill) Anderson, Regent; brother, Jim Anderson, Dickinson; grandchildren, Char Binstock, Bismarck, Nick Binstock, Florida, Alex Binstock, Mandan, Sydnee Anderson and Tanner Anderson, Regent; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ruth Anderson; sister, Beverly Hanson; and grandson, Wyatt Anderson.
The family suggests that memorials be made to Badlands Ministries, 3892 Bible Camp Road Medora, ND 58645, or Heartland Hospice, 30 7th St W Dickinson, ND 58601.
