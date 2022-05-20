 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Anderson

TIOGA - David Anderson, 59, of Tioga, ND, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his residence in the Tioga, ND.

Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

David's funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Beaver Creek Free Lutheran in rural Ray, ND. Pastor Jon Wellumson will officiate. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Cemetery in rural Ray, ND.

The Funeral Service will be recorded and posted after the service on David's obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.

