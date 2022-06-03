MANDAN - David A. van Gorkom, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Miller Point in Mandan, ND. He was born February 17, 1925, in Salt Lake City, UT to Dr. Jacob and Marion van Gorkom. He served alongside his identical twin brother, Paul van Gorkom, in WWII in England as a mechanic and served 33 months overseas. He came back and graduated from Fort Wayne Bible College in Fort Wayne, IN in 1951. He graduated in the morning and married Barbara Dalley in the afternoon May 25, 1951. He pastored churches across Michigan, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Iowa. He pastored for 50 years. He loved camping, golf, traveling and playing trumpet and musical saw.