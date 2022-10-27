Davetta Marie Rinkel

BISMARCK—Davetta Marie Rinkel, 89, Bismarck and formerly of Wing, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM CDT, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.

Davetta was born on June 8, 1933 to David and Inez (Gantka) Crimmins in Hazelton, ND. She married Clifford Engel on June 23, 1954. Clifford passed away on April 10, 1993. She married John Rinkel on July 18, 1998. Davetta enjoyed knitting, crocheting, ceramics, reading, and baking. Her birthday cakes and homemade ice cream and German cooking were always appreciated by her family. She wanted to be remembered as a good wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Davetta is survived by her husband; one son and daughter-in-law, Monte and Cathleen Engel, Bismarck, ND; granddaughter Jennifer Hughes, Atlanta, GA; grandson Colin (Heather) Engel, Bettendorf, IA; grandson Nathan Engel, Bismarck, ND; granddaughter Amanda (Tyler) Ohlsen, West Fargo, ND; eight great-grandchildren, Ashton, Luca, Crew, Ali, Kaylee, Coen, Hannah, and Hudson; and one brother, Paul Crimmins, Safford, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joan Miller; sister, Sharon Boone, brother, Richard Crimmins; and daughter-in-law, Michele Engel.