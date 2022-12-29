Dave (Tuna) Moritz

David (Tuna) Moritz passed away from ongoing heart issues December 8, 2022 in an Arizona hospital surrounded by his family. Memorial services will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Evangel. Visitation will be on Monday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a Masonic service at 7:00 p.m.

Dave was born in Minot, ND on May 20, 1946, and graduated from Minot High in 1964. After achieving his bachelor's degree from Minot State, he began his career in sales with Don Moe Dodge. This led to a long and successful career, ultimately retiring from Moritz Sport and Marine in 2020. Dave was one of a kind and managed to score the hottest trophy girl in Minot. Dave and Judy would have celebrated 50 yrs. of marriage this coming Feb. They raised five mostly normal kids together and countless pets.

Among his many talents, Dave was an avid bowler (ND Bowling Hall of Fame) and loved anything car related.

Dave was an active member of the Shrine and R.O.J. He shared a love for animals with his wife and will be greatly missed by his best furry friend Griff. Dave was a great leader and father figure to so many, especially his family and employees. He had countless friends in the community and built relationships with all who knew him. His humor and easy-going spirit (and treats) will be missed by so many.

Dave will be remembered for many things in his life. His love for hunting, casinos (hunting by casinos), drag racing, Mopar cars, Doo-wops, the love he had for his family and Diet Sunkist. His knack for making everyone feel included was one of his best attributes. He always made time to talk to literally everyone, anytime, anywhere and about anything, sometimes for a bit too long. He loved his post office trips, if nothing more than to chat with all the friends he would see there.

Most people don't know that Dave was adopted as a baby. He long wondered if he had siblings out in the world. About two years ago, he was blessed with meeting a sister and a brother. They became fast friends. Dave and Linda picked up like they knew each other the whole time. They didn't skip a beat. The apple doesn't fall from the tree, and this is obvious if you had seen them together. This was a true blessing for Dave and our family.

Dave is survived by his wife: Judy and dog Griff; children: Tim (Nicole) Moritz, Jonathan, Breanna, Alex; Eric (Stacie) Moritz, Brekken; Paul (Missy) Moritz, Cole, Aubree, Braxton; Brian (Laci) Moritz, Tuesday, Elliot; Andrea (Mark) Adolf, Max, Charlie. siblings: Linda (Carl) Melin (sister) Howard (Hans) Larsen (brother)

Dave was preceded in death by his mother and Father Geraldine and Lowell Moritz

Quote: You can never have too much horsepower, too many guns, or too much ice-cream, and whatever you do, be nice to your mom. This quote embodied him perfectly, and in true Dave Moritz fashion -- I'm OUT. -Tuna

In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Furry Friends Rockin Rescue, PO Box 7364, Bismarck ND 58507 or Central Dakota Humane Society, 2104 37th ST., Mandan ND 58554, 701-667-2020.

