ORANGEVALE, CA - Darwin was born on September 23, 1936 in Mercer, North Dakota. He was called to be with our Lord and Savior on February 25, 2023 in Orangevale, California. He was 86.
Darwin grew up on his family's farm in Mercer, where he would develop a life long passion for farming and ranching. When he turned 18, he joined the Armed Forces and was stationed in Germany. He returned home from the Army in 1958, when he met the love of his life, Janice, and she became his bride on March 11, 1959 in Bismarck, North Dakota. The newlyweds made their home in Bismarck, where they would have two children before relocating to Lodi, California so Darwin could began his career at McClelan Air Force Base in Sacramento. They had one more child, and remained in Lodi until 1969 when they bought a home in Citrus Heights, California. In 1976 Darwin moved his family to a small parcel of farmland in Orangevale, California where he would spend the rest of his life raising cows, pigs, goats, and chickens. He also became a grandfather in 1976, and after a forced retirement due to illness in 1978, his grandchildren became the focus of his life. Everyone who knew Darwin knew how much he loved being a papa, and he would always be found at every single event his grandchildren and great grandchildren had.
A man of devout faith, Darwin found his church home at Ascension Lutheran Church in Citrus Heights, California where he served as an usher, church council member, and really enjoyed singing in the choir and the men's chorus. When Covid hit and attending church became impossible, Darwin continued to watch the service every Sunday from his living room, with Janice right by his side when she wasn't in church. He also enjoyed watching professional sports, and was a die-hard Giants & 49ers fan. Darwin loved the Lord and his family, and he will be missed immensely.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janice Strobel; brother Jack Strobel, daughter Janell Koeppel; sons Randall Strobel & Daniel Strobel; grandchildren Misty Greenhalgh, Gretchn Kibler, & Ryan Strobel, and great grandchildren Taylor, Alexander, Jocylyn, Gillian, and Ashton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Ascension Lutheran Church 7607 Garden Gate Drive Citrus Heights, CA 95621.