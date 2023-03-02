Darwin grew up on his family's farm in Mercer, where he would develop a life long passion for farming and ranching. When he turned 18, he joined the Armed Forces and was stationed in Germany. He returned home from the Army in 1958, when he met the love of his life, Janice, and she became his bride on March 11, 1959 in Bismarck, North Dakota. The newlyweds made their home in Bismarck, where they would have two children before relocating to Lodi, California so Darwin could began his career at McClelan Air Force Base in Sacramento. They had one more child, and remained in Lodi until 1969 when they bought a home in Citrus Heights, California. In 1976 Darwin moved his family to a small parcel of farmland in Orangevale, California where he would spend the rest of his life raising cows, pigs, goats, and chickens. He also became a grandfather in 1976, and after a forced retirement due to illness in 1978, his grandchildren became the focus of his life. Everyone who knew Darwin knew how much he loved being a papa, and he would always be found at every single event his grandchildren and great grandchildren had.