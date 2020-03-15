Darrell Sullivan

Darrell Brent Sullivan, age 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in his home in Leesburg, Florida.
Brent was born on August 29th, 1953 in Cairo, Illinois to Dorothy (Juett) Sullivan and Ralph Sullivan. He was raised in Wickliffe, Ky. In his senior year of high school his family moved to Beulah. Brent enjoyed playing basketball at Beulah High and was quite the star.
His move to North Dakota proved fruitful when he met the love of his life, Beverly (Ziegler). The two began their married life together on June 11, 1977. Brent worked for North American Coal as a Safety and Training Manager for 40 years. He used his unique skills to build creative training courses and flew all over the country teaching his classes. Brent received the Ambassador Award and the only CoalPAC Lifetime Achievement Award when he retired from North American Coal. Brent was an avid golfer with a single digit handicap. He was a high school golf coach and thoroughly enjoyed teaching the sport to many.
Brent had a way of engaging those around him with the wonders of life and he left an impact on so many. His legacy lives on through those he taught, those he made laugh, and those he loved. He lived his life to the fullest and truly enjoyed his family. He was the kind of husband who delivered flowers just because, the kind of father who had the right words to comfort even the most complex moments, and the kind of grandpa who took his grandchildren on the best adventures.
His family lives on with his wife of 43 years, Bev (Ziegler), daughter Jennifer (Steve), daughter Erika (Aaron), son Derek (Nikki), grandchildren Kingston, Dominic, Azalea, Lucy, and Kayla. Mother Dorothy, brother Eric (Randy), brother-in-law Jerome (DeEtta), nephew Nathan (Jessica), niece Ammie (Scott) and special cousin Stacey (Tammy). And so many beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph, father-in-law, Oscar, and mother-in-law, Vera.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Beulah.