Darrell Sullivan

Darrell Brent Sullivan, age 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in his home in Leesburg, Florida.

Brent was born on August 29th, 1953 in Cairo, Illinois to Dorothy (Juett) Sullivan and Ralph Sullivan. He was raised in Wickliffe, Ky. In his senior year of high school his family moved to Beulah. Brent enjoyed playing basketball at Beulah High and was quite the star.

His move to North Dakota proved fruitful when he met the love of his life, Beverly (Ziegler). The two began their married life together on June 11, 1977. Brent worked for North American Coal as a Safety and Training Manager for 40 years. He used his unique skills to build creative training courses and flew all over the country teaching his classes. Brent received the Ambassador Award and the only CoalPAC Lifetime Achievement Award when he retired from North American Coal. Brent was an avid golfer with a single digit handicap. He was a high school golf coach and thoroughly enjoyed teaching the sport to many.

