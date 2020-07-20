Darrell Merlin Stinar, 87, Mandan, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at New Song Church, Bismarck. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Lunch will immediately follow the ceremony. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, at a later date.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place.
To send flowers to the family of Darrell Stinar, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 23
Memorial Service
Thursday, July 23, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
New Song Community Church
3200 North 11th Street
Bismarck, ND 58503
3200 North 11th Street
Bismarck, ND 58503
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Jul 23
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 23, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
1825 46th Street
Mandan, ND 58554
1825 46th Street
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.