Funeral Service for Darlene Thompson, 73, Bismarck, formerly of Dickinson, will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson with Pastor Lisa Lewton officiating. Visitation for Darlene will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stevenson Funeral Home. A livestream viewing of the service will be available at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11 on the Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory website.
Darlene passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck.
Darlene Marie Thompson was born Oct. 7, 1946 in Dickinson, to Albert and Mary (Sadowsky) Dvorak. She grew up in Dickinson and graduated from Dickinson High School. After high school she went to beauty school in Fargo. Darlene became a business owner and started Darlene's Beauty Nook in Dickinson. She then ran and co-owned Bill's Hairstyle College in Grand Forks for three years. After moving back to Dickinson, Darlene started Slick Chick- Men's Den in Dickinson which she operated for many years. During the late 70's and early 80's, she also served on the North Dakota Cosmetology Association as well as becoming board president. In the early 2000's, Darlene ran Harvest Homes in Dickinson serving those who were in need of housing.
She reconnected with Wally Thompson in 2004 at a social function of a self-help group in town. They dated for three weeks after which Wally proposed and they were married two days later on March 12, 2004. They got married in the chapel of St. Luke's Nursing Home so that Darlene's mother was able to be present. After they were married, they made their home in Dickinson where they resided until 2018 when they moved to Bismarck to be closer to grandchildren.
Darlene was very proud of her 29 years of sobriety. She adored her children and grandchildren, and greatly enjoyed getting to spend time with them. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidery and gardening. She was a member of the St. John's quilting group and the St. John's Altar Guild.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Wally; sons, Scott (Patricia) May, Steve (Patty) May, Dustin (Christine) Nelson, Dallas “The Baby” (Renee) Nelson, Logan (Jessie) Thompson, and Rocky (Missy) Thompson; siblings, Shirlene, Collen, Mary Jean, Sandee, Alvin, Debbie, Daphne, Rhonda, Curt, Denise, DeLaine, and Tina.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Naureen.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson.
