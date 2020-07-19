Darlene Schuller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darlene Marie Schuller, 91, Bismarck, went home to her Savior July 13, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. The service livestream will be available on the Corpus Christi's Facebook page.

Born on Memorial Day 1929 to Hubert and Velma Hennen in Minneapolis, Minn., Darlene lived her life in faith, service and love of God.

Darlene is survived by siblings, Patricia and Dick Myklebust, Hubert and Elizabeth Hennen, Linda and Ryan Lowe, Patti Hennen, and Jack and Grace Schuller. She will be missed fiercely by her children, Sheryl Henneigh, Ann Just, Jane and David Jackelen, and Joseph and Meg Schuller; 12 grandchildren;12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Darlene left behind many lifelong friends whom she loved with all her heart.

Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert (Bob) Schuller, in 2001; and siblings, Fr. William Hennen, and James Hennen.

