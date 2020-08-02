× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darlene Schuh, 81, Bismarck, died July 30, 2020 at Sanford Health, with her loving family by her side.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with Rev. Dianne Freitag officiating. Inurnment will be at the ND Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.

Darlene was born March 26, 1939, to John and Gladys (Erickson) Scheidt. She grew up near Beulah and graduated from Beulah High School 1958. On May 13, 1960, she married Raymond “Ray” Schuh. They moved to Dickinson and later to Glendive, Mont. In 1975, Darlene and Ray started Advanced Business Methods, or ABM West, in Aberdeen, S.D. In 1979 they moved to Bismarck and opened another ABM West store, later branching out with stores in Minot and Dickinson. Darlene worked as the secretary and accountant until she and Ray both retired in 2009.

Darlene enjoyed quilting, bowling, and archery where she won the title of MT Archery Champ. She loved all animals, especially her beloved dog, Cookie.