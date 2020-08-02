Darlene Schuh, 81, Bismarck, died July 30, 2020 at Sanford Health, with her loving family by her side.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with Rev. Dianne Freitag officiating. Inurnment will be at the ND Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.
Darlene was born March 26, 1939, to John and Gladys (Erickson) Scheidt. She grew up near Beulah and graduated from Beulah High School 1958. On May 13, 1960, she married Raymond “Ray” Schuh. They moved to Dickinson and later to Glendive, Mont. In 1975, Darlene and Ray started Advanced Business Methods, or ABM West, in Aberdeen, S.D. In 1979 they moved to Bismarck and opened another ABM West store, later branching out with stores in Minot and Dickinson. Darlene worked as the secretary and accountant until she and Ray both retired in 2009.
Darlene enjoyed quilting, bowling, and archery where she won the title of MT Archery Champ. She loved all animals, especially her beloved dog, Cookie.
Ray and Darlene celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. Darlene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her love for her family was evident and she would get emotional at the end of every visit with her beloved family.
Blessed to have shared in her life is her husband, Ray Schuh, Bismarck; four children, Rory (Kim) Schuh and Rick (Cathy) Schuh, all of Bismarck, Rich (Connie) Schuh, La Crescent, Minn., and Sandra (Gordon) Seim, Coon Rapids, Minn.; nine grandchildren, Calder (Laura), Chandra (Corey), Stuart, Kayla, Cody (Libbie), Brooke, Sydney, Chase, and MacKenzie; six great grandchildren, Kazien, Brayton, Kaberly, Paisley, Cash, and Blair; and three sisters, Vivian Hauff, Bismarck, Willa Jean Weaver, Wheatland, Wyo., and Carol Kaelberer, New Salem.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Herbert.
