Darlene Marie Hill

Darlene was born on October 23, 1936 in New Rockford, ND. She attended school in New Rockford and Sheyenne, ND. In 1955 she married Gordon Hill from Sheyenne. They then moved to Mandan, ND where Gordon worked until retirement at the Amoco Oil Refinery. She worked as a Welcome Wagon hostess and later as a laboratory technician with the family-owned ND Water and Soil Analysis Laboratory, also owned by Donald Litchfield from Bismarck. She enjoyed her volunteer work at the Christ Episcopal Church and First Lutheran Church in Mandan. She was an excellent cook, loved entertaining in her home, and thoroughly enjoyed her birthday and Bridge clubs. She and Gordon moved to Edgewood Village in Bismarck in 2017. They always said, “That was the best thing we ever did."