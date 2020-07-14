Darlene Hieb

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darlene (Goll) Hieb, 87, passed away July 12, 2020, at Sanford Hospital.

Funeral Services for Darlene will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Faith Lutheran Church of Bismarck. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Darlene was born in Harvey on Oct. 7, 1932, to John and Ida (Schimke) Goll. She was raised and educated in Goodrich, graduating from Goodrich High School in 1950. Darlene attended New York Hairdressing Academy in Fargo where she earned a license in cosmetology.

Darlene married Jake Hieb Feb. 15, 1953, in Goodrich. They lived in Fargo where she was employed at Moody's Beauty Salon for a short time, then was employed by Pioneer Mutual Life Insurance Co. After moving to Bismarck, Darlene was employed by Provident Life Insurance Co. In 1959 she began her employment with the City of Bismarck in the Public Health Dept. She retired from employment with the city in September 2013 after 54 years of service.

Darlene was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, serving on various committees and boards. She was an avid gardener in both vegetable and flower gardens. Darlene was a good cook of German (dough) dishes. She also made the best rice pudding.