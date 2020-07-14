Darlene Hieb

Darlene (Goll) Hieb, 87, passed away July 12, 2020, at Sanford Hospital.
Funeral Services for Darlene will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Faith Lutheran Church of Bismarck. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Darlene was born in Harvey on Oct. 7, 1932, to John and Ida (Schimke) Goll. She was raised and educated in Goodrich, graduating from Goodrich High School in 1950. Darlene attended New York Hairdressing Academy in Fargo where she earned a license in cosmetology.
Darlene married Jake Hieb Feb. 15, 1953, in Goodrich. They lived in Fargo where she was employed at Moody's Beauty Salon for a short time, then was employed by Pioneer Mutual Life Insurance Co. After moving to Bismarck, Darlene was employed by Provident Life Insurance Co. In 1959 she began her employment with the City of Bismarck in the Public Health Dept. She retired from employment with the city in September 2013 after 54 years of service.
Darlene was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, serving on various committees and boards. She was an avid gardener in both vegetable and flower gardens. Darlene was a good cook of German (dough) dishes. She also made the best rice pudding.
Darlene is survived by one son, Dr. Richard (Edna) Hieb, Bismarck; two grandchildren, Matt (Kayla) Hieb and great-granddaughter, Kamdyn, and Ben Hieb (fiancée Shailyn Wolf), both of Bismarck; daughter-in-law, Karen Hieb, Cavalier; three step grandchildren, Lauren (James) Helt and great-grandchildren, River and Saylor Helt, Steve (Suzy) Wherley of California and Colby Nygaard, Williston; and two special nephews, Jerry (Lawanna) Hieb, Valley City, and Dean (Pat) Hieb, Steele.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Jake; son, Jason; and her parents, John and Ida Goll.
The service will be live streamed to our Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page and saved to our website if you cannot attend.
Please visit www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of condolence.
