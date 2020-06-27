Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Outdoor memorial celebration of life for Darlene Glaser will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the home of Michael and Marlys (Glaser) Bowden, 1934 S. Grandview Lane, Bismarck, ND. COVID precautious will be provided.