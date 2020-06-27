Darlene Glaser

Outdoor memorial celebration of life for Darlene Glaser will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the home of Michael and Marlys (Glaser) Bowden, 1934 S. Grandview Lane, Bismarck, ND. COVID precautious will be provided.

The gathering is hosted by her sister, Marlys; daughter, Rhonda; and niece, Shelly.

Burial will be at St. Mary's cemetery at 10 a.m. June 29.

