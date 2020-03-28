Darlene Glaser

Darlene J Glaser passed away March 24, 2020 at Prospera Care surrounded by her family after her short battle with cancer. A remembrance gathering will be held at a later date which will be announced.
Darlene, who liked to be called Dar, married Robert J Koth in 1959 and from that union they had four daughters and one son.
Dar loved country music and in earlier years she loved to cook, paint and crochet.
Her very first job was at Northwestern Bell Telephone when she was 17.
Her expertise was in the food service industry which included waitressing, hostessing and management.
Her places of work included The Gourmet House, the old Holiday Inn and the Bismarck Elks Lodge #1199.
Dar resumed her Bible study and tied into Bible meetings via phone due to health reasons as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Her Bible based hope in the resurrection gave her much comfort and hope for a life on paradise earth where sickness and death would no longer exist, neither mourning, outcry or pain as those former things will pass away (Revelation 21:3,4).
She also found comfort in John 5:28,29 where those sleeping in death would hear his voice and come out.
She is survived by her daughters Melody Schacher, Patty Tokach, Joan Pedersen and Rhonda (Todd) Backman, all of Bismarck. Her sisters Barbara Anderson, Breckenridge Minn., and Marlys (Mike) Glaser Bowden, Bismarck. Her brothers Casper (Leona) Glaser and Don Glaser, both of Bismarck. Larry (Sheila) Glaser, Henderson, Nev., Marvin (Mary) Glaser Rogersville, Ala. Sister-in-law Phyllis Glaser, Mandan, brother-in-law Richard Lopez, Bakersfield, Calif.
Grandchildren Britni Pedersen, DJ Tokach, Nicolette Backman Colbert, Ashley Milton and great-grandchildren Arianna Farber, Tayviee Colbert, Kaleb Kline, Gauge Lonsberry and Trivium Milton. Also numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nick and Eva Glaser, her infant son Jason Koth, grandson Galen Tokach and her former spouse Robert J Koth. Her beloved sons-in-law who meant so much to her, Doug Schacher, Duane Tokach and Jim Pedersen. Her brothers George Glaser, Bill Glaser, sister Angie Lopez and brother-in-law Marvin Anderson.
