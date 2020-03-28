Darlene Glaser

Darlene J Glaser passed away March 24, 2020 at Prospera Care surrounded by her family after her short battle with cancer. A remembrance gathering will be held at a later date which will be announced.

Darlene, who liked to be called Dar, married Robert J Koth in 1959 and from that union they had four daughters and one son.

Dar loved country music and in earlier years she loved to cook, paint and crochet.

Her very first job was at Northwestern Bell Telephone when she was 17.

Her expertise was in the food service industry which included waitressing, hostessing and management.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Her places of work included The Gourmet House, the old Holiday Inn and the Bismarck Elks Lodge #1199.

Dar resumed her Bible study and tied into Bible meetings via phone due to health reasons as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Her Bible based hope in the resurrection gave her much comfort and hope for a life on paradise earth where sickness and death would no longer exist, neither mourning, outcry or pain as those former things will pass away (Revelation 21:3,4).

She also found comfort in John 5:28,29 where those sleeping in death would hear his voice and come out.