Outdoor memorial celebration of life for Darlene Glaser will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at the home of Michael and Marlys (Glaser) Bowden, 1934 S. Grandview Lane, Bismarck, ND. COVID precautious will be provided.

The gathering is hosted by her sister, Marlys; daughter, Rhonda; and niece, Shelly.

Burial will be at St. Mary's cemetery at 10 a.m. June 29.

