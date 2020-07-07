Dareld Hertz

Dareld James Hertz, 73, died July 2, 2020, after battling Alzheimer's Disease at the Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck, with Rev. Sylvia Bull officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Faith Lutheran's Facebook page.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.
Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Dareld was born on March 31, 1947, to Ted and Esther (Witt) Hertz in McClusky. He attended country school grades 1-6, Wing School grades 7-10 and received his GED diploma in 1978. He joined the US Army Reserves in 1967 and proudly served until his retirement in 1989.
He moved to Bismarck in 1964 and worked for the Bismarck Engineering Department until 1972. Dareld then worked for a local excavator until 1974. Dareld also worked for Swenson, Hagen & Co. as an Engineer Technician from 1974 until his retirement in 2006.
On Oct. 15, 1993 Dareld married Debra Graf.
He was a charter and lifetime member of the Bismarck Amvets Post 9; and Wing American Legion. He enjoyed playing 8-ball pool and was on a league for many years. He was proud of the many trophies and plaques he earned. Dareld loved pinochle, traveling, and watching the NFL games and reruns of the Andy Griffith Show and The Honeymooners. Bingo and pizza on Friday nights was a weekly event he enjoyed with old friends and new alike.
Dareld is survived by his wife, Debra; brothers, Donald (Leona), Bismarck, Robert (Judy), Bismarck, and Dale Hertz, Robinson; brother-in-law, Gerald (Jill) Graf) Las Vegas, Nev.; his fur-baby, Toby; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Esther; sister-in-law, Helen Hertz; brother-in-law, James Graf; father-and-mother-in-law, David and Agnes Graf; and niece, Heather Hertz Ryberg.
