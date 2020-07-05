Dareld Hertz

Dareld J. Hertz, 73, Bismarck, died July 2, 2020 at Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck, ND.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Further arrangements pending with Parkway Funeral Service.
