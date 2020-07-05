× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dareld J. Hertz, 73, Bismarck, died July 2, 2020 at Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck, ND.

Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Further arrangements pending with Parkway Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Dareld Hertz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.