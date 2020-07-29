× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darcie Madry, 52, Minot, formerly of Bismarck, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Private family funeral service: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Minot First Assembly of God Church, Minot. The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be accessed by visiting the obituaries section at www.thompsonlarson.com.

Public visitation: Friday, July 31, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot. We will be observing Covid-19 guidelines.

Interment: North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

For a full obituary and to sign the online register to share memories, please visit the online obituaries section at (www.thompsonlarson.com).

To send flowers to the family of Darcie Madry , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information First Assembly of God Church

1805 2nd St. SE

Minot, North Dakota 58701 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the A Private Family Funeral begins.