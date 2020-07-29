Darcie Madry, 52, Minot, formerly of Bismarck, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Private family funeral service: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Minot First Assembly of God Church, Minot. The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be accessed by visiting the obituaries section at www.thompsonlarson.com.
Public visitation: Friday, July 31, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot. We will be observing Covid-19 guidelines.
Interment: North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
For a full obituary and to sign the online register to share memories, please visit the online obituaries section at (www.thompsonlarson.com).
Service information
10:30AM
1805 2nd St. SE
Minot, North Dakota 58701
