Darcey Engelke

Darcey Lynn Engelke was born Aug. 2, 1959, to Leo and Delores Dockter in Jamestown. She entered hospice in May 2020 and died at her daughter's home July 31, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck.
Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.
Darcey was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church, Jamestown, and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. She grew up in Bismarck and attended Century High School graduating class of 1978. Darcey married John Engelke at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck Aug. 16, 1984. They were blessed with two children, Matthew and Sara. After John and Darcey divorced, Darcey worked in sales while raising her children as a single mother. She pursued her own business selling beef jerky while working various sales jobs.
At age 45, Darcey went back to college for massage therapy where she used her healing hands to practice her passion of helping others. She had a love for all animals, especially her poodle, Ebony, who is alongside her in heaven. Darcey had a vibrant, independent, outgoing personality and was what some would call “feisty.” She had a silly sense of humor and a love for laughter. Darcy enjoyed the outdoors, cooking, dancing, motorcycles, traveling, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. Darcey touched countless lives over the years and is loved by many. She will be remembered for her kind, compassionate and giving personality. Darcey was truly a genuine woman with the unique ability to “love everyone.” She will be tremendously missed.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Matthew Engelke; daughter, Sara Taylor; stepson, Ryan Engelke; grandchildren, Haedyn and Barrett Engelke; step-grandchildren, Mya and Avery Engelke; extended children, April Elletson and Robin Koski; extended grandchildren Lillian, Adrianna, Kayonah, Mckenzie, Najah, Cameron, Kymani, Nasir, Isis, Nathan, Jayden, Brady, Wyatt and Taylor; mother, Delores Dockter; siblings, Leanne (Scott) Buchholz, Ken (Kora) Dockter, Karla (Dan) Lacher, Donia (Troy) Klein; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts and longtime friends.
Darcey is met in Heaven by her father, Leo Dockter; grandparents, Gottlieb and Hertha Oster, and John and Alma Dockter; nephews, Steven Dockter and Daniel Cole Lacher (godson); and special family members and several close friends. We especially know she was welcomed with a big hug from her Uncle Melvin Dockter, whom Darcey took care of during his illness.
To share memories of Darcey and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
