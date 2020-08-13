Darcey Engelke

Darcey was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church, Jamestown, and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. She grew up in Bismarck and attended Century High School graduating class of 1978. Darcey married John Engelke at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck Aug. 16, 1984. They were blessed with two children, Matthew and Sara. After John and Darcey divorced, Darcey worked in sales while raising her children as a single mother. She pursued her own business selling beef jerky while working various sales jobs.

At age 45, Darcey went back to college for massage therapy where she used her healing hands to practice her passion of helping others. She had a love for all animals, especially her poodle, Ebony, who is alongside her in heaven. Darcey had a vibrant, independent, outgoing personality and was what some would call “feisty.” She had a silly sense of humor and a love for laughter. Darcy enjoyed the outdoors, cooking, dancing, motorcycles, traveling, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. Darcey touched countless lives over the years and is loved by many. She will be remembered for her kind, compassionate and giving personality. Darcey was truly a genuine woman with the unique ability to “love everyone.” She will be tremendously missed.