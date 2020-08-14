Danny Dinkins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dan, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather went to his Heavenly home Aug. 11, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Danny Allen Dinkins, 73, of Beulah, died at home surrounded by his family. Per Dan's wishes, a private family service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Beulah, with Pastor Mary Lou Aune officiating. Burial will take place at the Dunn Center Cemetery, Dunn Center.

Danny was born May 23, 1947, at Lake Ilo National Wildlife Refuge near Dunn Center to Chesley and Polly (Pelton) Dinkins. He was the ninth of 10 children. Danny was baptized and confirmed at Normanna Lutheran Church in Dunn Center.

Dan attended school at Dunn Center Elementary and Killdeer High School. He graduated from Dickinson State University with a degree in science education. He received his Master of Science Education degree from North Dakota State University. Dan taught sciences in Velva from 1969-1976 and on the island of Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands from 1976-1983. After retiring from education, he began working at Dakota Gasification Plant as a chemist.