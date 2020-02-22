Daniel Gene Wolf, 35, Beulah passed away on Feb. 18, 2020. Services will be held 10 a.m. CST Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Martin's Catholic Church, Hazen, with Fr. Thomas Grasfgaard officiating. A wake will be held 7 p.m. CST Wednesday at the church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Danny is survived by his parents, Dianne Wolf, Beulah and Dallas Wolf, Beulah; five sisters, Stacey (Jason) Stanfill, Glendive, Mont., Jennifer Wolf and Susan Wolf (Corey Bishoff), Fargo, Jacqueline (Tom) Slinginger, Moline, Ill., and Amanda Wolf (Tyler Bjerkness), Beulah; two brothers, Clint (Amy) Santee, Calif., and Dustin (Amber) Beaverton, Ore.; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy McLellan and grandparents.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah.

To send flowers to the family of Daniel Wolf, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information St. Martin's Catholic Church

101 3rd Ave SW

Hazen, ND 58545 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Prayer Service begins. St. Martin's Catholic Church

101 3rd Ave SW

Hazen, ND 58545 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Funeral Service begins.