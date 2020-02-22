Daniel Wolf

Daniel Gene Wolf, 35, Beulah passed away on Feb. 18, 2020. Services will be held 10 a.m. CST Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Martin's Catholic Church, Hazen, with Fr. Thomas Grasfgaard officiating. A wake will be held 7 p.m. CST Wednesday at the church.

Danny is survived by his parents, Dianne Wolf, Beulah and Dallas Wolf, Beulah; five sisters, Stacey (Jason) Stanfill, Glendive, Mont., Jennifer Wolf and Susan Wolf (Corey Bishoff), Fargo, Jacqueline (Tom) Slinginger, Moline, Ill., and Amanda Wolf (Tyler Bjerkness), Beulah; two brothers, Clint (Amy) Santee, Calif., and Dustin (Amber) Beaverton, Ore.; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy McLellan and grandparents.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah.

Service information

Feb 26
Prayer Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
8:00PM
St. Martin's Catholic Church
101 3rd Ave SW
Hazen, ND 58545
Feb 27
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
11:00AM
St. Martin's Catholic Church
101 3rd Ave SW
Hazen, ND 58545
