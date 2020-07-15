Daniel Funston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel “Dan” Frank Funston, 57, hung up his spurs for the last time Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in White Sulphur Springs, Mont.

Dan was born in Hays, Kan., July 1, 1962, while his parents, Merle and Lee Ann (Krob) Funston, were on a custom combining trip through the Midwest.

Dan grew up working on the family farm with his father and grandfather near Sterling. He also worked for his uncle Keith Salter during high school. He developed his skills young working on heavy equipment and with livestock. He was always happy to share his knowledge and his time with family, friends and neighbors.

After graduating Driscoll High School in 1981, Dan continued to work farms and ranches first in Carson and later Grassy Butte. While working in Grassy Butte, he attended the Graham School for Cattlemen, in Garrett, Kan. There he studied a variety of animal husbandry skills including caesarian deliveries for cattle.

He was most at home outdoors. At an early age his father, younger brother, Rick, and uncles would hunt in western North Dakota. When he moved to Montana he served as a hunting guide. In later years he shared his uncanny talent for spotting wildlife with family when they visited Montana.