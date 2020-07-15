Daniel Funston

Daniel “Dan” Frank Funston, 57, hung up his spurs for the last time Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in White Sulphur Springs, Mont.
Dan was born in Hays, Kan., July 1, 1962, while his parents, Merle and Lee Ann (Krob) Funston, were on a custom combining trip through the Midwest.
Dan grew up working on the family farm with his father and grandfather near Sterling. He also worked for his uncle Keith Salter during high school. He developed his skills young working on heavy equipment and with livestock. He was always happy to share his knowledge and his time with family, friends and neighbors.
After graduating Driscoll High School in 1981, Dan continued to work farms and ranches first in Carson and later Grassy Butte. While working in Grassy Butte, he attended the Graham School for Cattlemen, in Garrett, Kan. There he studied a variety of animal husbandry skills including caesarian deliveries for cattle.
He was most at home outdoors. At an early age his father, younger brother, Rick, and uncles would hunt in western North Dakota. When he moved to Montana he served as a hunting guide. In later years he shared his uncanny talent for spotting wildlife with family when they visited Montana.
He met Jean (Cooney) Roberts in 1988 when they worked together in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Jean was the camp cook and Dan managed the mules and horses. In 1989, Dan moved to White Sulphur Springs, Mont. Later Jean and Dan operated the Montana Mountain Lodge as a B&B, while Dan logged and worked for local ranchers and farmers. Jean passed away in 2012.
On March 9, 2013, Dan married Jan Sassano on the banks of the Yellowstone River near Emigrant, Mont. Together they enjoyed the quiet solitude of the outdoors, visiting family and sharing the outdoors with each other, family and friends.
Dan is survived by his wife, Jan; two stepsons, Brian Kalgaard and Paul Kalgaard, both of Helena, Mont.; brother, Richard “Rick” Funston, PhD, Hershey, Neb.; uncles, Lt. Col (ret) Neal Lloyd (Patricia) Funston, Jr., Orlando, Fla., Clifton (Clara) Funston; and Stanley, Bismarck, and Tom Weidmeier, of Augusta, Ga.; aunt, Marie (Dale) Saunders, Appleton, Wis.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Neal and Gertrude Funston; aunts, Jean “Jeannie” Schossow and Shirley Weidmeier; uncles; David Funston and George Schossow, MD.
Interment: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Menoken Cemetery, Menoken.
Reception: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Bismarck Country Club 930 Griffen St., Bismarck.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.