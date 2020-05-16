Daniel Braun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Daniel G. Braun, 72, Mandan, passed away unexpectedly May 12, 2020 at home. Cremation has taken place and burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Daniel was born March 28, 1948 on the family farm near Killdeer where he was raised, attending Killdeer Public Schools where he excelled in football, basketball and track, graduating in 1967. After graduation, Dan was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served for two years as an artillery gunner and served a tour of duty in Vietnam.

After his honorable discharge, he returned to North Dakota and attended Hansen's School of Mechanics to become a certified mechanic and was employed as a mechanic and truck driver during his working career.

Dec. 12, 1999, Dan was united in marriage to Sharon (Schulz) Boschee at Bismarck. From their homes in Mandan and Killdeer, they traveled all over North and South Dakota for the next twelve years working on road construction together, eventually settling in Mandan after he retired.

Dan was a lifetime Minnesota Vikings Fan; always ready to discuss his team's superiority over the Green Bay Packers with family and friends.