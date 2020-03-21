Dallas Ellingson

Dallas Loretta Ellingson, 90, Bismarck, formerly of Oberon, died March 19, 2020 at St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck. Service will be held at later date with burial at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.
Dallas Loretta Halvorson was born Jan. 9, 1930 on the home farm in Isabel Township Benson County to Albert and Christine (Djoseland) Halvorson. She was baptized at the Immanuel Church and confirmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Esmond. Dallas attended Isabel School until her sophomore year and then transferred to BCATS, Maddock for two years, graduating in 1948.
She married Leslie Verlin Ellingson on Feb. 24, 1949 in a double wedding ceremony with Cliff and Veloy Vallier at Maddock.
They resided on a farm south of Maddock prior to moving to Oberon in 1954.
In 1966 Dallas began working at the Oberon Post Office as a clerk. In Jan. 2, 1987 she was appointed postmaster. She retired after 29 years on Aug. 31, 1995 and in 2008 Dallas and Les moved to Bismarck. Les died June 4, 2011.
Dallas was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Evening Circle, the Oberon Legion Auxiliary, and had been a Bible school teacher and a member of the Oberon Park Board for several years.
Dallas enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking, traveling, shopping and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son Terry (Becky) Ellingson, Devils Lake; daughters Gail Ellingson, Dickinson; Lana (Garry) Houim, Bismarck; Vickie (Doug) Anderson, Rapid City, S.D.; Tami (Don) Kubischta, Dickinson; eight grandchildren, Gary, Bill (Maiko), Patrick (Sung Hee), Erika (Kelly), Emily (Kirk), Mitch (GueHee), Jessica (Ernesto), and Juanita (Barry); eight great-grandchildren, Zachary, Nathaniel, Mina, Kina, Jena, Hana, Rana, Elly, Emma and Henry; sister-in-law Agnes Halvorson Carlson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers, Leo, Norris, Olaf, Geno, Alvin, and infant brother Melvin; sisters, Viola Christianson, Evelyn Miller, Eunice Bengson, Clarine Halvorson, Manda Hogenson, Audrey Halvorson; and grandchildren Marnie Soggie and Eric Anderson.
