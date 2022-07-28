Dale Vollan

BISMARCK - Dale Vollan, 92, passed away July 26, 2022.

Well, my time on earth has come to an end… I've joined family and friends in heaven. My life has been full of morning coffee with friends, caramel rolls, playing cards, polka, casinos, Little Cottage, AMVETS and more as I kept the grass from growing under my feet until now. Please join me Sunday, July 31, from 2-4 p.m. for visitation with a prayer service starting at 4:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, as "I would love to see you!"

Dale Robert Vollan was born August 12, 1929, in Bismarck. He is the son of John Vollan Sr. and Lousie (Erickson) Vollan. He grew up on a farm east of Wilton. Dale farmed and ranched, and was also in the army. Dale married Katherine Paul and had two children; Brenda Kay Wilson and Burnell Dale Vollan. He attended schooling at Eckland Township.

Dale is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda Kay Wilson and Charlie Wilson, California; son, Burnell Dale Vollan, Bismarck; grandchildren, Chaslyn Magnuson, Arizona, Carmen Jenna Vollan, Arizona, and Brooke Jermaine Krueger, Wisconsin; son-in-law, Paul Krueger, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren, Samuel Anthony Krueger, Wisconsin, Olivia Marie Krueger, Wisconsin, Emily Jermaine Krueger, Wisconsin, Landyn Michael Vollan, Arizona, Leilanee LaRoux Stutzman, Arizona, and Hayze Nolan Prather, Arizona; sister, Olive Fricke, Bismarck; and his brother and sister-in-law, Arlan and Lyn Vollan, Minnesota.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Lousie (Erickson) Vollan; wife, Katherine (Paul) Vollan; brothers, John Jr. Vollan, Jim Vollan, David Vollan, and Evan Vollan; sisters, Doris Berg, and infant sister, Fern Vollan; son-in-law, Mark Magnuson; grandson, Chad Magnusson; and daughter-in-law, Dana (Sundquist) Vollan.

