Dale Rasmuson

Dale Alan Rasmuson passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He left this world just as he wished to -- at home in the company of his beloved wife, Diane.

Born on Feb. 12, 1939, to Bernice and Earl Rasmuson, Dale was shaped by a life in rural North Dakota. He was raised on the family farm near Surrey, with his three brothers and sister. He graduated from Surrey high school (class of eight students) and spent 30 years traversing the state in a career with the signal department of the Great Northern/Burlington Northern Railroad. He was a hard-working problem solver who expected full effort and decency from others.

Dale married Charlotte Frank in 1958, and they raised three children together in Minot: Brenda (Vennes), Mike, and Kevin. After Charlotte's death, he met and married Diane MacDonald. They lived in Bismarck for most of their married lives until they recently moved to Missoula to be closer to Diane's family.

Dale was quick to laugh and generous with hugs. He enjoyed a wide range of pursuits with his friends and loved ones. He was a horseman, fisherman, and hunter as well as an artist, tinkerer and superb golfer (who played by his own rules). He was a rare soul who could brighten any experience just by being himself, bringing warmth, humility and humor.