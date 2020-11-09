Dale Casper Ott, age 73 of Quitman, Ark., formerly of Belfield and McKenzie, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov, 3, 2020 at his home in Quitman, Ark.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will held be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A Livestream of the Service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to COVID-19, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Dale was born Sept. 5, 1947 in Dickinson, to Casper Ott and Eleanor L. (Reis) Ott. He received his education in grades 1-8 at the Truelson country school and graduated in 1965 from Belfield High School, then attended drafting school in Denver, Colo.. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Edgemont, Ark.. In February of 1967 he joined the US Army and served in Vietnam from Dec. 23, 1969 until Dec. 22, 1970 and was Honorably Discharged. After his discharge he returned to Denver and worked for Stearns Rogers Engineering as a computer operator.