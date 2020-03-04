Cynthia Shively

Cynthia Sue Shively, 52, Underwood, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 9 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 503 3rd Street, Underwood.

Cindy was born Dec. 27, 1967 in Abbotsford, British Columbia to Delores and Herbert Glazier. She moved to North Dakota to marry her devoted husband, Dale Shively Jr. Cindy was the most loyal and compassionate mom, wife and friend we could ever ask for. She touched the hearts of everyone she met.

Cindy is survived by her mother Delores, husband Dale, and children, Ashley N. Coombes, Michael T. Coombes, and Courtney J. Turcott.

Her father, Herbert, preceded her in death.

Cindy would not want us to be sad, but to celebrate in her moving on to her next goal of being an “angel.”

