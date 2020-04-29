Cynthia Schuch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cynthia May Schuch, 62, Bismarck, passed away April 25, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date.

Cindy was born July 19, 1957 to Peter and Lena (Reinbold) Fischer in Bismarck, where she grew up with her three siblings. She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1976. Cindy married her true love, Dave, shortly after. The couple continued to make their home in Bismarck, where they raised two sons and a daughter. Cindy retired from working at the ND State Revenue Department, where she was employed for thirty years.

Cindy's greatest joy was taking care of others. Grandkids being at the top of the list.

They were her pride and joy. She loved spoiling them and getting right down on the ground to play with them. Honestly, just thinking about them brought her great happiness. She showed the same kind of love toward her furry grandkids.

Cindy looked out for everyone that came into her life. She took care of extended family, always remembered your birthday, sent text messages to make sure you were doing okay, and warned you about bad weather coming your way. Cindy truly wanted everyone to feel loved and to take away any burdens she could, which she did till the day she passed. She was a pure soul who will be greatly missed by all.