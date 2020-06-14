Curtis Wentz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, Curtis C. Wentz, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78 at the Augusta Place Care Center in Bismarck.

Curt was born in Mandan on Dec. 30, 1941, to Christ and Lena (Witt) Wentz. He was raised in Steele and Bismarck, graduating from Bismarck High School in 1960 and Wahpeton State School of Science in 1964 with a civil engineering aide degree.

He married his high school sweetheart, Diane Melech, on Aug. 26, 1961, and from that union were born two children, Laura Lee in December 1964 and Christopher Kyle in May 1966. Curt's love for his children and grandchildren was immeasurable. His response to our “I love you” was always “I love you more.” He was the pillar of the family and could be counted on for words of advice or a helping hand whenever needed.

Curt worked for Twin City Testing from 1965 to 1973 when he and a partner then formed Midwest Testing Laboratory. After selling his share, Curt went to work for Basin Electric Power Cooperative until poor health forced him to retire in 2000.

In 2006, Curt and his son purchased a hunting cabin south of Medora which is where he was most content. The family finds comfort in knowing he is riding horseback and enjoying an eternal hunting season in Heaven.