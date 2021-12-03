Curtis Striegel

Curtis Striegel, 94, Bismarck, died Dec. 1, 2021, in a Bismarck care center. Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Bismarck. For those not attending, the service will be livestreamed on Our Saviour's Lutheran Church YouTube page.

Curtis was born May 2, 1927 on his parents' farm in Sioux County, ND, north of Morristown, SD. He was the oldest son of five children born to Nick and Gladys (McLean) Striegel. He attended rural grade schools, Leith High School, and graduated from Elgin High School in 1944. Curt entered the Navy in July of 1944, served in the Naval Amphibious Forces on the USS Union which saw service from the Atlantic Coast through the Panama Canal to the Hawaiian Islands, Philippines, China Coast, Guam, and was at Yokohama Japan on Sept. 10, 1945, at the end of WWII.

He graduated from North Dakota State University in June of 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics and a minor in animal husbandry. Curtis married Maurine Ault from Cavalier on Sept. 3, 1950. They had four children: Janice, Nick, John, and Paul.

In the mid-fifties after his father died, he farmed with his brother Duane at Leith for two years. He then spent over 30 years with Farm Credit Services, namely Federal Land Bank (FLB); as an appraiser, loan officer, and then president of the Bismarck FLB Association. After early retirement in 1985 he became a realtor in the Bismarck area for 13 years. He also designed and developed the Bismarck KOA Campground in 1970, and along with his family operated it for many years.

Curtis was a charter member of Our Saviour's Evangelical Lutheran Church and served in most of the various church offices, was active in the construction of the church and church parsonage.

Curt loved sports, played basketball for Leith and Elgin high schools, earning the All-Conference guard honors in 1944. He enjoyed playing volleyball in the Bismarck Church League, golfing, and hunting; especially when it was with his brothers, sons, and grandsons. He was an active horseman, rode with the Seventh Memorial Cavalry unit, rode in equine endurance rides, and enjoyed trail riding.

He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, Bismarck Horse Club, DeMores Riders, Maah Daah Hey Trail Association, Fort Lincoln Foundation, Company “G” of the Seventh Memorial Cavalry, and the Frontier Army of the Dakotas.

Above all he was a family man who loved his wife, children, grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness…” 2 Timothy 4:7-8a

Curtis is survived by his children Janice Lindsey, Nick (Leslie) Striegel, Paul (Tami) Striegel; grandchildren Andrew Striegel, Matt (Sara) Striegel, Nicholas (Kim) Striegel, John Striegel, Mara (Brandon) Pyatt, Natalie (Matt) Noblin, Savannah Striegel, Dylan Striegel, Jessica Lindsey, Joseph (Sheyenne) Striegel, Steven Striegel, Laurel (Jon) Wipfli; and great-grandchildren Bo, Tate, and Sofie Striegel, Ty and Stella Striegel, Charlotte Striegel, Evelyn Wipfli, Bayleigh Noblin and Bremleigh Donahue.

He was preceded in death by his parents Nick and Gladys Striegel, wife Maurine Striegel, son John Striegel, sisters Charlotte (Gordon) Timboe, Hazel (Tom) McDowall, brothers Cleon (Audrey) Striegel, and Duane (Rita) Striegel.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Edgewood Assistant Living, and the staff of CaringEdge of Bismarck. Curt was very grateful for all the care and thoughtfulness they gave him.

In lieu of flowers, any memorials can be given to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Bismarck.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.