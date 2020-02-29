Curtis Guenther

Curtis was born on Nov. 12, 1937 on a farm north of New Leipzig to Christ and Wilma (Haas) Guenther. He attended country grade school and graduated from Mott High School. It was there that he met his wife Karen Kelsch. Together they had four children, Gina, Kurt, Colin and Julie. They moved to Dickinson and Curtis worked for Bogner Appliance and Sears until his retirement. Curtis proudly served in the N.D. National Guard and was inducted into the NDARNG Marksmanship Hall of Fame. He lived in Williston before moving to his present home in Wilton. Curtis enjoyed working in his yard, tinkering in his shop, dancing and visiting with friends at the local Senior Center along with spending time with his daughter and sons.