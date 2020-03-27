Crystal Albrecht

Crystal R. Albrecht, 67, Coleharbor, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Sanford Health, Bismarck on March 25, 2020. Private family services will be held at the Underwood Cemetery, Underwood. A memorial service/ride will be held at a later date.

Crystal is survived by her mother, Agnes Berg, Underwood; son, Michael (Jennifer) Granlie, Bismarck; daughters, Jody (Cory) Fylling, Ruso, and Kelly (Noah) Ekstrom, Mandan; nine grandchildren; brother, Miles (Sherry) Berg, Niantic, Conn.; a nephew, Justin Berg, Niantic, Conn., and an honorary sister, Sharon Schwartzbauer, Aberdeen, S.D.

Goetz Funeral Home, Underwood

