Craig Halvorson

Craig Sydney was born Dec. 28, 1944, in Devils Lake to Sydney and Beatrice (Matejcek) Halvorson of Tolna. He grew up on the family farm and attended grade and high school in Tolna. He continued his education at NDSU and received his bachelor's degree in ag economics.

Craig married Linda Klefstad on March 21, 1970. They moved to Langdon where Craig was the county supervisor at FSA, retiring in 2001. His heart was in farming, and he really liked working with farmers and treated his clients like family.

Craig enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, making farming plans, and keeping meticulous records. He was a Bison, Packer, and Braves fan. Craig and Linda were fortunate to travel to various places and spend many winters in Arizona City, Ariz. Craig was a member of Eagles Aerie #3454 in Langdon and Tolna Lutheran Church.

Surviving Craig are his wife, Linda, Langdon; brother Nels Scott (Brenda), Bismarck; niece Jenny (Tarik) Terry and her daughters, Macey and Emily, Nev.; uncle Don (Dorothy) Nelson, Minn.; aunt Doris Plinski, Minn.; sisters-in-law: Betty Bina, Judy (John) Bata, Sheila Halvorson, Marsha (David) Hendrickson, Shirley Klefstad, and Sherry Klefstad; brothers-in-law: Alan (Gayle) Klefstad and Lanny (Tammy) Klefstad; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.