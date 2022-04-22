CPT. William "Bill" F. Saefke

WOODLANDS, TX - Surrounded by his loving family, Captain, William "Bill" F. Saefke, 60, of the Woodlands, Texas made his last flight on April 10, 2022, with the Lord as his co-pilot. He was affectionately known as Captain Bill to co-workers and passengers, and as "Mr. Bill" to all his children's friends. Bill had a vivacious smile, a hearty laugh, and a big personality to go with both. He was genuinely loved and cherished as a "true" friend.

Bill was born in Bismarck, ND to Fredrick E. Saefke, Jr. and Frances M. Saefke. While growing up in North Dakota, Bill made many wonderful memories with his father, hunting pheasant and enjoying outdoor activities. He also enjoyed skiing with friends on the lakes of Minnesota. Upon graduation from high school, Bill followed the family tradition, attending college at UND, where he studied Aviation Sciences and Meteorology. After graduation in 1985, Bill flew corporate in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. In his early career, Bill also worked for Continental Express, then transitioned to Continental/United Airlines throughout the last 37 years. During Bill's early years with Continental, he met the love of his life, Penny, who was a flight attendant. They married on December 7, 1991. Bill and Penny soon began building their family of five, and enjoyed the life-long friends they made in Spring, Texas. In 2005, the Saefke family moved to the Lake Conroe Area in Montgomery, Texas.

Bill and Penny's children, William "Taylor," Shelby, and Samantha were Bill's most cherished gifts. Bill and Penny enjoyed their children's high school sports involvement, lake life and fun times with friends. Bill and Penny supported their daughters as they pursued careers in the medical and law professions. Bill and son, Taylor, who also attended UND, have built a successful landscape/lawncare business together. Helping his children become successful adults was Bill's ultimate goal in life. Bill was extremely proud of his children's accomplishments.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Penny Stell Saefke; children: William "Taylor" Saefke, Shelby Frances Saefke and Samantha Sue Saefke. Bill is also survived by sisters: Shelia (Chuck) Gregory of Omaha, NE, and Sharon (John) Fox of Bismarck, ND; nieces and nephews: Tara (Martyn Browne) Gregory of Dublin, Ireland, Heather Gregory of Omaha, NE, John (Erin) Fox of Colchester, VT; and great-nephew, Charles Gregory of Omaha, NE.

Pallbearers: William "Taylor" Saefke, Johnny Fox, Buddy Lane, Mike McKinney, Bill Hooser and Mark Walker. Honorary Pallbearers: United Honor Guard Pilots.

A Rosary for family and friends will be recited at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8227 CR-205, Plantersville, TX 77363.

Friends are invited to visit with the family afterwards until the 12:30 p.m. celebration of the Funeral Mass. Rite of Committal and burial will follow immediately in the New Montgomery Cemetery in Montgomery, TX.