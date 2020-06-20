Cornelius Halter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cornelius “Neil” Halter, 61, New Leipzig, passed away June 15, 2020, at the Jacobson Memorial Hospital in Elgin.

Neil was a very caring person with many talents. He was an excellent painter, loved to cook and have people to share his cooking with. Neil loved to tinker with mechanics and paint vehicles. He also loved to fish and seemed to always know where they were hiding.

Neil was born in St. Joseph's Hospital in Dickinson on Oct. 24, 1958, the son of Nick and Mary (Senger) Halter. He received his education in the schools in Hebron. We are thankful Neil was a supporter and pioneer in the research for treatments of Darier Disease.

Neil is survived by his father, Nick Halter, and step-mother, Arlene, Maple Grove, Minn.; siblings, Anita (Eric) Goble, Daniel (Kim) Halter, Lucy (Matt) Kjellerson, Karen (Bill) Baumann, Stanley (Kris) Halter, and Jeremy (Jen) Halter; as well as seven step-brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; and brothers, Kevin and Pius.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.