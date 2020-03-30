Cornelia Hardy

Cornelia Hardy

{{featured_button_text}}

Cornelia Kimm Hardy Bechtold, 81, Bismarck passed away on March 17, 2020.

Cornelia was a much loved grandmother and mother. She was one in a million. Now she's one of a million special people in heaven.

She is survived by her daughter, Paulette Reichel and two granddaughters, Monique Nichole Reichel and Christina Marie Richardson Vietz. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

To plant a tree in memory of Cornelia Hardy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News