Cornelia Hardy

Cornelia Kimm Hardy Bechtold, 81, Bismarck passed away on March 17, 2020.
Cornelia was a much loved grandmother and mother. She was one in a million. Now she's one of a million special people in heaven.
She is survived by her daughter, Paulette Reichel and two granddaughters, Monique Nichole Reichel and Christina Marie Richardson Vietz. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
