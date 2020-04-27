A private funeral service for Cordell Strommen, 42, Dickinson, will be held at Stevenson Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 with the Rev. Lisa Lewton officiating. Cordell’s funeral service can be viewed on Facebook Live on Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page or at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com. Viewing for the service will be available at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.
In light of the coronavirus restrictions, funeral service for Cordell will be limited to immediate family. Cordell would want his friends and family to be safe during this time.
Please join Cordell’s family for a memorial procession Monday, April 27 past Stevenson Funeral Home. Those that wish to participate are asked to gather at the BAC parking lot from 4:30 to 5 p.m. At 5 p.m. the procession will be led down First Street West, where each car will be allowed to drive through the parking lot, past Cordell’s casket and family during this memorial time. Friends are asked to maintain social distancing throughout this memorial procession.
Cordell passed away April 23, 2020 near the family farm west of New England.
Cordell Ronald Strommen was born Nov. 6, 1977 in Dickinson, the son of Ronald K. Strommen and Sandra (Lutz) Strommen. As a young boy, he grew up on the family farm five miles west of New England. He attended New England High School, graduating in 1996. While in school he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. Cordell attended school at Dickinson State and later worked for Regent Grain. He later moved to Bismarck to study power process technology at Bismarck State College. He worked for Shell in California for several years, returning to Bismarck to work for Tesoro’s Mandan Refinery. Cordell made Dickinson his home where he was a process specialist at the Marathon Oil Dickinson Refinery.
Cordell enjoyed traveling, especially with his brother, Curtis. Golfing with his brother, Chris, in golf league was another pastime that brought enjoyment for him.
Cordell was very fond of his nieces and nephews. He cherished his time with them and never missed a game or activity they were involved in. Being a godfather for Hunter, Dylan and Izy was important to him. He loved dogs and “secretly” cats, and was always willing to care for his family’s pets when needed.
Cordell’s nickname was “Shark,” given to him by Grandpa Strommen, who shared the same mischievous smirk as Cordell.
Cordell enjoyed being with his friends, both far and near. Phone calls were always welcome with his phrase of “watcha doing.” It was never his words, but his “smirk” that was enough to tell you that he was happy and having a good time. Those who knew Cordell knew he was an honest and trustworthy friend, who truly cared about those closest to him, always willing to lend a helping hand when asked.
Cordell is survived by his mother, Sandi Strommen, Dickinson; siblings Sheila Strommen, Colorado, Shelley (Jim) Hansen, Broadus, Mont., Shari (Troy) Wolf, New England, Janelle (Jonathan) Erickson, Bismarck, Christopher (Laurie) Strommen, Dickinson, Curtis Strommen, Dickinson, Dana (Dan) Glasser, Dickinson; nieces and nephews Kayden Vanthilt, Holden Vanthilt, Brenna Hansen, Brooke Hansen, Madison Hansen, Nicholas Wolf, Autumn Wolf, Hunter Wolf, Logan Wolf, Chelsea (Jonathon) Dinius, Jacob (Chantel Kleinsasser) Erickson, Isaac Erickson, Wyatt Erickson, Reygan Strommen, Lincoln Strommen, Hannah Strommen, Izabel Strommen, Ellie Strommen, Damon Glasser, Dylan Cordell Glasser, and Drew Glasser; great-nieces and nephews, Connor, Nathen and Granger; and special uncle Bobby Strommen.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald; grandparents, Garfield and Harriett Strommen, and Ralph and Hazel Lutz.
Cordell loved his beloved dog Tabby. They are now joined together eternally. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Service information
6:00PM-6:30PM
2067 1st Street West
DICKINSON, ND 58601
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.