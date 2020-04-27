× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A private funeral service for Cordell Strommen, 42, Dickinson, will be held at Stevenson Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 with the Rev. Lisa Lewton officiating. Cordell’s funeral service can be viewed on Facebook Live on Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page or at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com. Viewing for the service will be available at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.

In light of the coronavirus restrictions, funeral service for Cordell will be limited to immediate family. Cordell would want his friends and family to be safe during this time.

Please join Cordell’s family for a memorial procession Monday, April 27 past Stevenson Funeral Home. Those that wish to participate are asked to gather at the BAC parking lot from 4:30 to 5 p.m. At 5 p.m. the procession will be led down First Street West, where each car will be allowed to drive through the parking lot, past Cordell’s casket and family during this memorial time. Friends are asked to maintain social distancing throughout this memorial procession.

Cordell passed away April 23, 2020 near the family farm west of New England.