Conrad Pfleger

Conrad Anthony Pfleger, 64, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 surrounded by family.
A Mass of Christian burial Memorial Service for immediate and extended family will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Spirit of Life Church, Mandan, with Monsignor Chad Gion as celebrant. Services can also be viewed live on the Spirit of Life Facebook page. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan.
Conrad was born Jan. 18, 1956 to Pious and Irene (Haag) Pfleger. He lived in Solen until his parents moved the family farm to New Salem in 1972. He graduated from New Salem High School in 1974 and on June 14, 1975 Conrad married his high school sweetheart Victoria (Vicky) Gress. God blessed them with four children and seven grandchildren. Conrad served in the Army 1976-79 and was stationed in Korea in 1977. He attended Bismarck Junior College in 1980 and graduated with a power plant operator degree. He worked at both the Coyote Station Power Plant in Beulah and the MDU Heskett Station in Mandan for 28 years. Conrad retired in 2009.
Conrad loved spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed riding motorcycle, playing guitar and cards, especially pinochle, and loved to visit with anybody. Conrad was well known around Mandan as his daily activities often included lunch at Fried's Family Restaurant, pinochle at Cappuccino on Collins, bingo at Stage Stop or The Ridge, and blackjack at The Baymont. He liked to watch sports and was a die-hard Vikings fan. Some of his favorite activities were watching his grandkids play hockey, ride rodeo, play guitar, perform and sing.
Conrad is preceded in death by his son, Shawn; wife, Vicky; parents, Pious and Irene; and sister, Charlene (Pfleger) Lang.
Conrad is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly (Monte) Unrath, Jamie (Cody) Fleck, and Chryseis (Chris) Tokach; seven grandchildren, Ethan Anthony, Allison Irene, Dalton Ray, Mikayla Lynn, Brady Kelly, Taylor Victoria, and Emma May; sisters, Geri Roehrich, Judy (Dale) Ziegler, and Stacy Bornemann; brothers, Kurt and Loni Joe; along with many special nieces and nephews.
Conrad will be remembered for his sense of humor and kindness.
The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
