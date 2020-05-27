Conrad Pfleger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Conrad Anthony Pfleger, 64, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian burial Memorial Service for immediate and extended family will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Spirit of Life Church, Mandan, with Monsignor Chad Gion as celebrant. Services can also be viewed live on the Spirit of Life Facebook page. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan.

Conrad was born Jan. 18, 1956 to Pious and Irene (Haag) Pfleger. He lived in Solen until his parents moved the family farm to New Salem in 1972. He graduated from New Salem High School in 1974 and on June 14, 1975 Conrad married his high school sweetheart Victoria (Vicky) Gress. God blessed them with four children and seven grandchildren. Conrad served in the Army 1976-79 and was stationed in Korea in 1977. He attended Bismarck Junior College in 1980 and graduated with a power plant operator degree. He worked at both the Coyote Station Power Plant in Beulah and the MDU Heskett Station in Mandan for 28 years. Conrad retired in 2009.