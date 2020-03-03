Conrad Leifur

Dr. Conrad William Jr. (Bill) Leifur, 79, passed away on February 28, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years Joan (Crouse) and his children Carol Oberle, Needham, MA; Conrad (Ann), Minneapolis, MN; Laura (Lex) Winger, Woodbury, MN; Kristin, San Francisco, CA; and Tom, Plymouth, MN. He loved his 12 grandchildren Devon, Kira and Elena Oberle; Grace, Conrad IV and Joseph Leifur; Jackson and Seth Winger; Ava, Tommy and Samuel Leifur. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Currell and Susan Winter.
Bill was born and raised in Bismarck, ND where he excelled in academics and athletics. In 1958, Bill was named North Dakota Athlete of the Year. He was a three-sport letter winner at UND and was inducted into the UND Hall of Fame in 1994. After graduating with honors from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, he served as a Captain in the US Army. In 1969, he and Joan moved back to Bismarck where they raised their family and Bill practiced dentistry for 31 years. He was President of the North Dakota State Board of Dentistry.
Bill was active in the Bismarck community including the Elks Club, American Legion, United Way and Missouri Valley YMCA. He was also a member of the University of Mary President's Club, St. Alexius Lay Advisory Board and Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. Bill was an avid sports fan and supported local and state athletics. He proudly supported his Fighting Sioux and established the Bill and Joan Leifur Family Football Scholarship.
His hobbies included amateur basketball, golfing, skiing, running and spending time at Lake Isabel. In retirement, Bill and Joan split their time between Lake Isabel and Naples, FL., where they continued to have an active social life. Bill had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh with his unparalleled joke-telling skills.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Conrad and Grace, his sister Carol Johnson and grandson Carson Oberle.
Memorials in Bill's name may be sent to Elks Camp Grassick or the UND Alumni Association Foundation. A wake will be held on St. Patrick's Day at Fiddlers Creek in Naples, and a spring memorial service is planned for Bismarck.