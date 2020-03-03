Conrad Leifur

Dr. Conrad William Jr. (Bill) Leifur, 79, passed away on February 28, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years Joan (Crouse) and his children Carol Oberle, Needham, MA; Conrad (Ann), Minneapolis, MN; Laura (Lex) Winger, Woodbury, MN; Kristin, San Francisco, CA; and Tom, Plymouth, MN. He loved his 12 grandchildren Devon, Kira and Elena Oberle; Grace, Conrad IV and Joseph Leifur; Jackson and Seth Winger; Ava, Tommy and Samuel Leifur. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Currell and Susan Winter.

Bill was born and raised in Bismarck, ND where he excelled in academics and athletics. In 1958, Bill was named North Dakota Athlete of the Year. He was a three-sport letter winner at UND and was inducted into the UND Hall of Fame in 1994. After graduating with honors from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, he served as a Captain in the US Army. In 1969, he and Joan moved back to Bismarck where they raised their family and Bill practiced dentistry for 31 years. He was President of the North Dakota State Board of Dentistry.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}