Conrad Doll

A funeral Mass for Conrad will take place at a later date.

Conrad passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in New Salem surrounded by his loving family.

Conrad was born Feb. 14, 1929 in New Salem, the son of Jack and Helen (Schaner) Doll. Conrad married Rose Marie Sturn on Oct. 17, 1950 at St. Pius Catholic Church in New Salem. Conrad and Rose lived on a farm northeast of New Salem, where they farmed and milked cows until moving into New Salem in 1982. They were blessed with four sons, three daughters and a set of twins.

Conrad is survived by his children, Kelly Doll (friend, Pam Woodard), Kettle Falls, Wash., Vickie (Bill) Keuther, New Salem, Cindy (Ted) Gerhardt, New Salem, Chuck (Kelly) Doll, Beulah, Scott (Boni) Doll, Washburn, Bruce (Morgan) Doll, Las Vegas, Nev., Penny (Bill) Keller, New Salem; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, George (Beverly) Doll, New Salem; sister, Agnes (Marvin) Rud, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose (2018); his parents; infant twins, Julie and Jeff Doll; daughter-in-law, Brenda Doll; brothers, Fritz (Eva) Doll, Joe Doll; in-laws, Donna Doll, Ralph (Frances and Jeanette) Sturn, Gene Gress, Fred Cushman, John and Katie Sturn, Elizabeth and Bill Glasser, Frank Geiger, George Sturn, Matt Doll, Phillip Sturn and Caroline Eggers.