× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our dear Connie Jean (Terry) Schlafman, of Bismarck, went to heaven on July 16, 2020, surrounded by family members.

Connie was born Nov. 12, 1951, in Bismarck, to Alvin and Lorentine (Graf) Terry. She grew up in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1969.

On Dec. 10, 1969, Connie married Darryl Schlafman in Bismarck. She lived in Australia and California before settling and living in Spokane, Wash., for several years. A few years ago, Connie moved home to be closer to family until the time of her passing.

She is survived by her parents, Alvin and Lorentine; brother, Dean; sister, Cindy (Robert) Holzworth; nephew, Allen Holzworth; niece, Amie (Jason) Burtness; great-niece, Jasmyn; and her two dogs she truly adored, Tory and Jazzy.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband; Butch Schlafman.

A private service will be held with immediate family. Family can be reached at 4090 52nd Street SE, Bismarck, ND.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Schlafman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.