× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Connie Olson, 70, Bismarck, passed away May 22, 2020, at Miller Pointe A Prospera Community, Mandan.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan, with Pastor Allen Wagner officiating. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Connie Rae Blumer was born April 2, 1950, at Valley City to Leo and Helen (Torgerson) Blumer. She was raised on her folk’s farm near Alice and received her high school diploma from Enderlin.

On May 24, 1974, Connie married Gerald K. Olson at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Embden. Connie’s main focus in the early years was raising their two sons, Chris and Kevin. Later she worked as a secretary for several insurance agents. She enjoyed watching westerns and soap operas, Rock 'n Roll music, shopping, baking and gardening. She loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald; two sons, Chris (Kristina), Kevin; granddaughter Ashley and grandson Matthew; great-grandson Liam and great-granddaughter Savannah; her mother, Helen; and three sisters, Karen, Janet and Lynette.

Connie was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

To send flowers to the family of Connie Olson , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information DaWise Perry Funeral Services

4614 Memorial Highway

Mandan, ND 58554 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. DaWise Perry Funeral Services

4614 Memorial Highway

Mandan, ND 58554 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.