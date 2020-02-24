Connie Jerome, 66, McClusky, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, McClusky. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky.

Burial will be in the McClusky City Cemetery.

Connie was born on Nov. 6, 1953 in Mayville. She was the daughter of Gilmar and Gina (Basol) Grandalen. She grew up on the family farm near Portland. She was part of the last graduating class from the Portland High School in 1971. She went on to attend Mayville State University and graduated in 1976 with a degree in accounting.

Connie was once married to Ronald Dakken and they had a daughter, Jo, and a son Wyatt. She lived in northeastern North Dakota where she worked in several different businesses. At one time she was a police dispatcher for the city of Cavalier. Connie began her career with the Farm Service Agency in 1988 in Cavalier.