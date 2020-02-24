Connie Jerome, 66, McClusky, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, McClusky. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky.
Burial will be in the McClusky City Cemetery.
Connie was born on Nov. 6, 1953 in Mayville. She was the daughter of Gilmar and Gina (Basol) Grandalen. She grew up on the family farm near Portland. She was part of the last graduating class from the Portland High School in 1971. She went on to attend Mayville State University and graduated in 1976 with a degree in accounting.
Connie was once married to Ronald Dakken and they had a daughter, Jo, and a son Wyatt. She lived in northeastern North Dakota where she worked in several different businesses. At one time she was a police dispatcher for the city of Cavalier. Connie began her career with the Farm Service Agency in 1988 in Cavalier.
In 2001 she transferred to McClusky. She was later promoted to the County Executive Director, a position she currently held. Connie was elected Mayor of McClusky in 2018. She had previously served six years on the McClusky Park Board. Connie became business partners with Rhonda Meckle and built the C & R Storage Units in McClusky in 2009. They also purchased the C Store in McClusky in 2015 and have made many improvements to the building.
Connie loved to travel with friends. She also enjoyed music concerts and watching and attending Minnesota Twins games. She loved to sew and made many of her children’s clothes while they were growing up. Connie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Jo (Debbie) Dakken of Stephen, Minn.; son, Wyatt (Evelyn) Dakken of Alta Vista, Kan.; four grandchildren, Melinda (Jake) Huber of Peoria, Ill., Derrick Dakken of Council Grove, Kan., Darek (Jennifer) Gerszewski of Thief River Falls, Minn., Danielle Gerszewski of Bemidji, Minn.; two great-grandchildren, Gaige Huber and Mathilda Gerszewski; brother, Ronnie (Linda) Grandalen of Cooperstown; her best friend and business partner, Rhonda Kay Meckle of McClusky. Connie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother James (Jim) Grandalen.
